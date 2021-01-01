Karak district: 31 held, 350 booked for vandalising Hindu temple

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Thursday arrested more than 31 suspects and registered a case against 350 people for their alleged involvement in vandalising of a Hindu temple in Karak district.

Karak DPO Irfanullah said JUI-F district leader is also nominated in the case. He added that the security officials were conducting raids to detain suspects.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash said PM Imran Khan and provincial chief executive had condemned the incident. He said the Karak DPO and deputy commissioner have been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report.

The temple’s destruction on Wednesday drew condemnation from human rights activists and the Hindu community. Local police said they detained at least 14 people in overnight raids and more raids were underway to arrest individuals who participated or provoked the mob to demolish the temple.

The attack happened after members of the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate the building.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri called the attack “a conspiracy against sectarian harmony”.

The incident occurred weeks after the government allowed Hindu citizens to build a new temple in Islamabad on the recommendation of a council of clerics.

Confirming the arrests, Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Tahir Ashrafi emphasised that it was the State’s responsibility to protect the rights of non-Muslims living in the country.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday also took notice of this incident.

According to details, the CJP sought report on the incident from chief secretary and inspector general of KP Police till January 4, and fixed the matter for formal hearing on January 5.

