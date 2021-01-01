FO outlines country’s foreign policy achievements during 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday outlined Pakistan’s foreign policy achievements during 2020 by taking credit for facilitating Afghan peace process, and highlighted the efforts for new boundaries for economic diplomacy.

Sharing the highlights of the Pakistan’s foreign policy achievements, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri highlighted Pakistan’s important role in brokering peace for a prosperous and inclusive future for the region.

To this end, he added that Pakistan facilitated the US-Taliban peace agreement in February 2020, the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations in September 2020, and facilitated the agreement on rules and procedures between Afghan parties in Doha in December 2020.

He also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit to Afghanistan by laying down the foundation of a “shared vision” for a comprehensive bilateral partnership.

About the economic diplomacy, he said that under the “Engage Africa” policy, Pakistan organised the first ever Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi on January 30 and 31, 2020.

He also referred to the foreign minister’s agenda setting with each of Pakistan’s missions abroad for a greater economic diplomacy footprint, agenda setting with business institutions to forge closer public–private ties for greater economic diplomacy, besides Prime Minister Imran Khan attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, and subsequent virtual Country Strategy Dialogue, setting Pakistan’s agenda for economic stability and prosperity.

At the UN General Assembly, he pointed out that Pakistan tabled progressive resolutions for a better world, including unanimously adopted Pakistan-sponsored resolution on self-determination, reaffirming the right to self-determination for peoples subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation, passage of Pakistan co-sponsored resolution calling for respecting sacred religious symbols and promoting inter-religious and intercultural dialogue.

During the year, he added that the world recognised “Peaceful Pakistan” with UN, US, UK, Canada, Japan and France all positively revised travel advisories on Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan exposed India state-sponsored terrorism and disinformation agenda, besides ensuring the Kashmir dispute on the agenda of every regional, multilateral and bilateral forum and engagement.

On countering Islamophobia, he pointed out that Pakistan proposed at the UN to observe March 15 as International day for Islamophobia along with other world forums.

During the year, he said that Pakistan stood up for the inalienable right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir and Palestine, and principled refusal to recognise Israel.

Furthermore, he added that Pakistan was unanimously elected as President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the third principal organ of the UN, along with the General Assembly and Security Council.

Pakistan was also re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) securing the highest number of votes among the five candidates from the Asia-Pacific region.

As a manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to the OIC and commitment to brokering peaceful dialogue, he added that Pakistan was selected as host for 48th Session of the CFM in 2021.

He added that Pakistan was a key destination for foreign dignitaries, despite Covid-19 which included visits from President of Turkey, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Secretary General of the UN, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Speaker of Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Defence, President of Inter Parliamentary Union, and the Foreign Minister of Iran.

Foreign Minister Qureshi maintained a robust digital and traditional diplomacy agenda, visiting Iran, KSA, US, Qatar, UAE, Niger, and Moscow.

Further, he added that the President Dr Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Qureshi were among first foreign dignitaries to visit China on improvement of Covid situation in a show of support and belief, thereby strengthening and reinforcing deep rooted all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The prime minister also undertook visits to Malaysia and Qatar during the year, he pointed out.

Additionally, he pointed out that Pakistan’s missions across the globe played a groundbreaking role in the largest repatriation operation in the history of the country, bringing home over 220,000 stranded Pakistanis from across 70 countries: stranded as a result of the Covid-19.

Missions housed, fed and looked after stranded Pakistanis while securing them a safe passage home, he added.

Besides, he added that Pakistan spearheaded an initiative for global debt relief for developing economies in Covid-hit nations, resulting in relief from the IMF, G-20, and the World Bank.

He stated that Pakistan undertook a series of humanitarian missions across the world for Covid-19 and beyond: to this end, Pakistan sent medical aid to the US and Syria.

Pakistan also sent relief to Niger for flood affectees and to Lebanon for victims of the blast, he added.

He said that Pakistan’s UN peacekeepers continue to serve as bastions of humanity across the globe.

Furthermore, he added that Pakistan, in collaboration with the UNHCR organised an International Conference to mark ‘40 Years of Afghan Refugees’ presence in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has continuously put the human rights of the people of Kashmir as top priority at every international forum, raising the issue at the UN, HRC, OIC, IPU among many other significant platforms, adding that due to Pakistan’s efforts, the UNSC has discussed the J&K dispute three times since 05 August 2019 after a gap of 55 years.

On Pakistan’s call, he added that three meetings of the OIC Contact group on J&K were held since August 2019, adding that Niamey Declaration explicitly reiterated the OIC’s principled stance on the J&K dispute.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021