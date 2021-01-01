AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
First quarter of 2021: Only 20pc population will be able to get Covid-19 vaccine: Dr Mirza

Recorder Report Updated 01 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Covid-19 vaccine may be administered to only 20 percent of Pakistan’s population after receiving its supply by the end of first quarter in 2021, said Dr Zafar Mirza, former adviser to the prime minister on national health services.

Speaking at a media talk at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday, Dr Mirza emphasized the need to follow the SOPs strictly saying that vaccination is not alternative to the individual precautions. During the second wave the general public is not following the SOPs in the same manner as they followed during the first wave of Covid-19.

He said the government has to take fool-proof measures that only deserving people get vaccination on priority basis. According to him, the Covid-19 vaccines would not be available at the private sector at the initial phase.

Pakistan is accessing the Global Alliance for Procurement of Vaccines. At least eight pharmaceutical companies are in the process of manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines and Pakistan government is talking to some companies for purchasing it. Until Chinese vaccination is available, this would be available for front-line health workers.

There is a lack of coordination in the government departments and institutions during the second wave, he said adding that there was an unwritten political consensus during the first wave, but it was missing in the second wave as the opposition’s political parties continued holding their rallies despite government’s ban. He agreed that the government political parties also held rallies during Gilgit Baltistan elections.

He was optimistic that the situation is becoming better and the second wave is also receding. Deaths are reducing and it is hoped that the second wave of the pandemic may decline soon. He cautioned that the UK virus strand, which is said to be more rapid spreading so people should continue observing SOPs.

Dr Mirza is also an adviser to World Health Organisation (WHO) on universal public health in Pakistan. According to him, the government of Pakistan is not providing health services to more than 30 percent of the population. He said it is now an established fact that health is a factor of productivity and it was essential to invest in human health.

Currently, he pointed out that health is not part of fundamental rights in Pakistan’s Constitution. A constitutional amendment is required to incorporate right to health in the Constitution, he added.

Head of Karachi Press Club’s health committee Waqar Bhatti welcomed the guest speaker. Karamat Ali, executive director of PILER was also present on the occasion.

