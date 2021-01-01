SAPM briefs NA body on Euro-V fuel standards

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said on Thursday the conversion of imported diesel to Euro-V standard would start from today while imported petrol has already been converted to Euro-V standard since the beginning of August 2020.

He was briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change on the conversion of petroleum products to Euro-V standard.

“…We are importing 72 percent of petrol and approximately 35 to 40 percent diesel. The remaining fuel we are getting from our local refineries,” the SAPM said.

He said local refineries need time to convert to Euro-V.

Furthermore, he briefed the committee that government is currently transporting diesel through pipeline from Karachi to Sheikhupura which is under upgrade to dual pipeline. The present pipeline is under construction for upgrade which will be able to transport diesel and petrol from Karachi to Sheikhupura within next 60 days, he said.

“In this way, fuel carriage through trucks from one city to other will be stopped and it will have a positive effect on environment,” Babar said.

The NA committee recommended that that OGRA (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority) set up dedicated teams to randomly check fuel pumps— whether or not they are providing Euro-V compliant fuel.

