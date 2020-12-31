AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
GIL not launching Chery Tiggo 8 in Pakistan

  • GIL further said that the media reports including news item are “baseless and have no legal standing.”
Ali Ahmed 31 Dec 2020

Pakistan’s automobile assembler, Ghandhara Industries Limited (GIL) has dismissed reports that it is planning to launch the Chery Tiggo 8 SUV in Pakistan.

In a filing to the bourse on Thursday, GIL that also serves as the authorized assembler and manufacturer of Isuzu vehicles in Pakistan stated: “Ghandhara Industries Limited has not entered into any negotiations or contract whether written or otherwise with any company to introduce Chery Tiggo 8 in Pakistan."

GIL further said that the media reports including news item are “baseless and have no legal standing.” It further added that being a regulated listed company, material information with respect to any arrangement are communicated to PSX.

Earlier, media reports said that GIL is planning to introduce Chery SUVs in Pakistan, including the Chery Tiggo 8, a seven-seater mid-sized crossover SUV. It said that GIL is in process on signing a deal with a Chinese automaker to distribute and manufacture its SUVs in Pakistan.

The Chery Tiggo 8, is a popular compact crossover SUV, which runs on a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the capacity for 156 horsepower and 230 Newton-Meters (Nm) of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT automatic transmission.

