Dec 30, 2020
World

Norway extends flight ban from Britain to Jan 2 over coronavirus variant

  • "It is still possible that the ban is extended further," the ministry said in a statement.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

OSLO: The ban on flights from Britain to Norway will be extended until 1600 GMT on Jan. 2 because of ongoing concerns over a mutated strain of the coronavirus, the Norwegian health ministry said late on Tuesday.

"It is still possible that the ban is extended further," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the lead of other European nations, Norway on Dec. 21 halted travel from Britain after news that the new virus strain was rapidly spreading.

