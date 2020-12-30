AVN 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.96%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 113.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HASCOL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
HBL 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.64%)
HUBC 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
JSCL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
KAPCO 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
KEL 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
OGDC 104.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 101.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.9%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PSO 215.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.6%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
STPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (6.82%)
TRG 86.84 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.64%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By ▲ 38.4 (0.84%)
BR30 23,049 Increased By ▲ 203.47 (0.89%)
KSE100 43,536 Increased By ▲ 280.88 (0.65%)
KSE30 18,114 Increased By ▲ 133 (0.74%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks start on positive note

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.48 percent, or 126.62 points, to 26,695.11.
AFP 30 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Wednesday with fresh gains following the previous day's rally, though the rise was tempered by wrangling over plans to boost stimulus cash handouts to Americans.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.48 percent, or 126.62 points, to 26,695.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.12 percent, or 4.03 points, to 3,375.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.14 points, to 2,257.23.

Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index benchmark Shanghai Composite Index China's second exchange

Hong Kong stocks start on positive note

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters