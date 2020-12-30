Markets
Hong Kong stocks start on positive note
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.48 percent, or 126.62 points, to 26,695.11.
30 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Wednesday with fresh gains following the previous day's rally, though the rise was tempered by wrangling over plans to boost stimulus cash handouts to Americans.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.48 percent, or 126.62 points, to 26,695.11.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.12 percent, or 4.03 points, to 3,375.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.14 points, to 2,257.23.
