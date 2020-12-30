Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 1800 12/1 Nadeem Textile 1850 Indus 1870 Bajwa 1870 16/1. Nadeem Textile 1950 United 1900 Abdullah Textile 1920 Indus 1950 Bajwa 1950 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2150 Suriya Tex 2120 United 1970 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2140 Nadeem Textile 2100 Indus Dyeing 2150 Abdullah Textile 1980 Lucky Cotton 1980 22/1. Bajwa 2150 United 2110 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2180 26/1. AL-Karam 2250 Amin Text 2220 Shadman Cotton 2220 Diamond Int'l 2200 Lucky Cotton 2110 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2250 30/1. Amin Tex. 2300 Al-Karam 2320 Jubilee Spinning 2250 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2300 Lucky Cotton 2240 Diamond Intl 2280 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2250 40/1 Lucky Cotton 2700 52/1 Lucky Cotton 2900 COMBED CONE 40/1 Indus CF 2800 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2100 Amin 2100 Indus Dyeing 2150 Bajwa 2150 Nadeem Textile 2100 42/1 Abdullah Textile 2800 52/1 Abdullah Textile 2900 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2150 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2300 60/1. Abdullah Textile 3000 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3100 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1380 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1320 Super 1150 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1150 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1480 Masal 1400 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 168.00 Rupali 166.00 Imported 180.00 75/36/0 Imported 139.00 Local 125.00 Rupali 124.00 75/36/Him Imported 154.00 Local 132.00 Rupali 132.00 100/36/0 Imported 140.00 Local 120.00 100/48/INT Local 124.00 Rupali 122.00 Imported 148.00 150/48/0 Imported 125.00 Local 109.00 Rupali 108.00 150/48/Him Imported 128.00 Local 113.00 Rupali 111.00 300/96/0 Imported 120.00 Local 104.00 Rupali 103.00 300/96/Him Imported 123.00 Local 107.00 Rupali 105.00 150/144/Sim Imported 125.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 139.00 Local 115.00 75/72/Sim Imported 144.00 Local 127.00 75/144/Sim Imported 150.00 Local 127.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 124.00 75/72/SD Imported 118.00 50/36/BR Imported 134.00 Local 160.00 100/36/BR Imported 116.00 150/48/BR Imported 125.00 300/96/BR Imported 102.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 140.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 145.00 A. A. Cotton 143.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 151.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 155.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 164.00 A. A. Cotton 162.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 155.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 176.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 188.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 202.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 179.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 177.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 213.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 177.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 180.00 Prima 180.00 Local (AVG Price) 175.00 30/S Kcetex 191.00 Prima 191.00 Local (AVG Price) 190.00 40/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 175.00 Local 150.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 175.00 Local 155.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 127.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 132.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 137.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 142.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 152.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 157.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 175.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 245.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 153.00 A. A. Cotton 146.00 Lucky Cotton 135.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 152.00 IFL 155.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 155.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 158.00 IFL (52 48) 159.00 A. A. Cotton 156.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 165.00 Zainab (Combed) 166.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 165.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 177.00 Zainab (Combed) 178.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 172.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 190.00 Stallion 100.00 K. Nazir 112.00 Al-Karam 116.00 AA SML (Carded) 189.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 180.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 199.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 210.00 45/1 PC Zainab 212.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 162.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 165.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 180.00 AASML 114.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 111.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 195.00 AASML 122.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 179.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 178.00 I.C.I. Bright 180.00 Rupali 1.D 179.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 178.00 POLYESTER K.G. Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 178.00 Ibrahim 1.D 179.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 180.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 180.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 280.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 280.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 280.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 280.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 350.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 350.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 28.12.2020.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020