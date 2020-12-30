AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Recorder Report Updated 30 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1800
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1850
Indus                              1870
Bajwa                              1870
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     1950
United                             1900
Abdullah Textile                   1920
Indus                              1950
Bajwa                              1950
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2150
Suriya Tex                         2120
United                             1970
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2140
Nadeem Textile                     2100
Indus Dyeing                       2150
Abdullah Textile                   1980
Lucky Cotton                       1980
22/1.
Bajwa                              2150
United                             2110
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2180
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2250
Amin Text                          2220
Shadman Cotton                     2220
Diamond Int'l                      2200
Lucky Cotton                       2110
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2250
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2300
Al-Karam                           2320
Jubilee Spinning                   2250
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2300
Lucky Cotton                       2240
Diamond Intl                       2280
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2250
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       2700
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       2900
COMBED CONE
40/1
Indus CF                           2800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2100
Amin                               2100
Indus Dyeing                       2150
Bajwa                              2150
Nadeem Textile                     2100
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   2800
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   2900
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2150
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2300
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3000
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3100
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1380
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1320
Super                              1150
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1150
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1480
Masal                              1400
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            168.00
Rupali                           166.00
Imported                         180.00
75/36/0
Imported                         139.00
Local                            125.00
Rupali                           124.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         154.00
Local                            132.00
Rupali                           132.00
100/36/0
Imported                         140.00
Local                            120.00
100/48/INT
Local                            124.00
Rupali                           122.00
Imported                         148.00
150/48/0
Imported                         125.00
Local                            109.00
Rupali                           108.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         128.00
Local                            113.00
Rupali                           111.00
300/96/0
Imported                         120.00
Local                            104.00
Rupali                           103.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         123.00
Local                            107.00
Rupali                           105.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         125.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         139.00
Local                            115.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         144.00
Local                            127.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         150.00
Local                            127.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         124.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         118.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         134.00
Local                            160.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         116.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         125.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         102.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    140.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     145.00
A. A. Cotton                     143.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        151.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        155.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               164.00
A. A. Cotton                     162.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     155.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     176.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    188.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    202.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 179.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               177.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                213.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           177.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           180.00
Prima                            180.00
Local (AVG Price)                175.00
30/S
Kcetex                           191.00
Prima                            191.00
Local (AVG Price)                190.00
40/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           175.00
Local                            150.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           175.00
Local                            155.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     127.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     132.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     137.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     142.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     152.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     157.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     245.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           153.00
A. A. Cotton                     146.00
Lucky Cotton                     135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     152.00
IFL                              155.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       155.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            158.00
IFL (52 48)                      159.00
A. A. Cotton                     156.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    165.00
Zainab (Combed)                  166.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            165.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 177.00
Zainab (Combed)                  178.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      172.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          190.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  189.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            180.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 199.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            210.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           212.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             162.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             165.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             180.00
AASML                            114.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            111.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
AASML                            122.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       179.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  178.00
I.C.I. Bright                    180.00
Rupali 1.D                       179.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  178.00
POLYESTER                          K.G.
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               178.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      179.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             180.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          180.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                280.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                280.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 280.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      280.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               350.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              350.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 28.12.2020.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

