Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
Updated 30 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 1800
12/1
Nadeem Textile 1850
Indus 1870
Bajwa 1870
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 1950
United 1900
Abdullah Textile 1920
Indus 1950
Bajwa 1950
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2150
Suriya Tex 2120
United 1970
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2140
Nadeem Textile 2100
Indus Dyeing 2150
Abdullah Textile 1980
Lucky Cotton 1980
22/1.
Bajwa 2150
United 2110
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2180
26/1.
AL-Karam 2250
Amin Text 2220
Shadman Cotton 2220
Diamond Int'l 2200
Lucky Cotton 2110
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2250
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2300
Al-Karam 2320
Jubilee Spinning 2250
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2300
Lucky Cotton 2240
Diamond Intl 2280
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2250
40/1
Lucky Cotton 2700
52/1
Lucky Cotton 2900
COMBED CONE
40/1
Indus CF 2800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2100
Amin 2100
Indus Dyeing 2150
Bajwa 2150
Nadeem Textile 2100
42/1
Abdullah Textile 2800
52/1
Abdullah Textile 2900
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2150
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2300
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 3000
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3100
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1380
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1320
Super 1150
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1150
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1480
Masal 1400
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 168.00
Rupali 166.00
Imported 180.00
75/36/0
Imported 139.00
Local 125.00
Rupali 124.00
75/36/Him
Imported 154.00
Local 132.00
Rupali 132.00
100/36/0
Imported 140.00
Local 120.00
100/48/INT
Local 124.00
Rupali 122.00
Imported 148.00
150/48/0
Imported 125.00
Local 109.00
Rupali 108.00
150/48/Him
Imported 128.00
Local 113.00
Rupali 111.00
300/96/0
Imported 120.00
Local 104.00
Rupali 103.00
300/96/Him
Imported 123.00
Local 107.00
Rupali 105.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 125.00
Local NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported 139.00
Local 115.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 144.00
Local 127.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 150.00
Local 127.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 124.00
75/72/SD
Imported 118.00
50/36/BR
Imported 134.00
Local 160.00
100/36/BR
Imported 116.00
150/48/BR
Imported 125.00
300/96/BR
Imported 102.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 140.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 145.00
A. A. Cotton 143.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 151.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 155.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 164.00
A. A. Cotton 162.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 155.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 176.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 188.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 202.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 179.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 177.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 213.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 177.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 180.00
Prima 180.00
Local (AVG Price) 175.00
30/S
Kcetex 191.00
Prima 191.00
Local (AVG Price) 190.00
40/S
Kcetex 220.00
Prima 220.00
Local (AVG Price) 200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 175.00
Local 150.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 175.00
Local 155.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 127.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 132.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 137.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 142.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 152.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 157.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 175.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 245.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 153.00
A. A. Cotton 146.00
Lucky Cotton 135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 152.00
IFL 155.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 155.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 158.00
IFL (52 48) 159.00
A. A. Cotton 156.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 165.00
Zainab (Combed) 166.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 165.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 177.00
Zainab (Combed) 178.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 172.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 190.00
Stallion 100.00
K. Nazir 112.00
Al-Karam 116.00
AA SML (Carded) 189.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 180.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 199.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 210.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 212.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 162.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 165.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 180.00
AASML 114.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 111.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 195.00
AASML 122.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 179.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 178.00
I.C.I. Bright 180.00
Rupali 1.D 179.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 178.00
POLYESTER K.G.
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 178.00
Ibrahim 1.D 179.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 180.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 180.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 280.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 280.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 280.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 280.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 350.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 350.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 28.12.2020.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.