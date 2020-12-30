AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
Pakistan

Opposition's letter of resignation to be accepted after scrutinizing process: Vawda

  • He made it clear that NAB was working independently and the government was not meddling in the affairs of the NAB.
APP 30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the Opposition's letter of resignation would be accepted after completion of scrutinizing process.

The resignation letter of Opposition parties could be accepted after required procedure adopted by assembly speaker, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari had taken all the revenge from PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif on resignation issue, he opined.

About Maryam Nawaz, the minister said she had no political career.

Replying to a question about arrest of PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said the action was taken in assets beyond mean case.

He made it clear that NAB was working independently and the government was not meddling in the affairs of the NAB.

Faisal Vawda NAB PPP Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari PML N Khawaja Muhammad Asif

