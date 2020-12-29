AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium hits lowest level in a month, copper climbs

  • Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.6% at $1,998 a tonne.
  • With aluminium, you can't argue that the metal is in short supply. There are production increases pretty much across the board and new capacity is being energised.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

LONDON: Aluminium prices touched their lowest level in a month on Tuesday as investors worried that rising production would add to surpluses, while copper rose on hopes a US aid package would boost economic activity.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.6% at $1,998 a tonne by 1145 GMT after touching $1,982, its lowest level since Nov. 27.

Global primary aluminium output climbed 4.1% year on year, data showed last week, while the daily production figure increased to the second highest level on record, according to Capital Economics.

"With aluminium, you can't argue that the metal is in short supply. There are production increases pretty much across the board and new capacity is being energised," said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

"You may be getting some RV (relative value) trades coming through, long copper and short ali being placed ahead of the new year."

Other investors were likely adjusting their portfolios ahead of the end of the year, he added.

In China, aluminium prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped as much as 2.9% to 15,295 yuan ($2,341.01) a tonne, the lowest in nearly six weeks.

The decline follows a broader sell-off in Chinese equities as investors booked profits before the year-end after a rally driven by hopes for a stellar economic recovery.

LME copper, which tracks macroeconomic trends more than other base metals, rose 0.9% to $7,853.50 a tonne after the US House of Representatives on Monday approved higher coronavirus aid payments to individuals.

Copper should outperform other base metals next year because of its widespread applications, analysts and investors said.

Chinese banks are expected to face headwinds raising funds next year due to bad loans issues.

LME zinc slid 1.7% to $2,793.50 a tonne, lead shed 0.3% to $1,964, nickel rose 0.8% to $17,120 and tin edged up 0.02% to $20,190.

Copper prices Aluminium prices

Aluminium hits lowest level in a month, copper climbs

PM directs NA speaker to accept oppositions' resignations as soon as they are submitted

New coronavirus strain detected in three UK returnees, confirms Sindh health dept

Illegal encroachment case: CJP Gulzar reprimands Sindh CM, says Karachi has been turned into graveyard

Revelation that weapons were planted on bodies of Kashmiris 'only a tip of ice-berg of Indian crimes against Kashmiris': FO

China rejects ‘groundless’ reports about ending financial support to Pakistan

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters