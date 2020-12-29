AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
Mexico reports 5,996 new coronavirus cases, 429 more deaths

  • The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 5,996 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 429 additional fatalities, bringing country totals to 1,389,430 cases and 122,855 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

