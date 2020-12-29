World
Mexico reports 5,996 new coronavirus cases, 429 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
29 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 5,996 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 429 additional fatalities, bringing country totals to 1,389,430 cases and 122,855 deaths.
