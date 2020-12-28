AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira rallies to strongest level since September

  • The lira rose as high as 7.4100 against the US currency in thin trade due to end-of-year holidays. Last Thursday, the central bank raised its one-week repo rate to 17% from 15%.
  • The lira stood at 7.4425, still 20% weaker than at the end of last year.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira firmed as much as 2% against the dollar on Monday to its strongest level since early September, building on gains after last week's central bank rate hike and supported by institutional buying ahead of a tax payment deadline.

The lira rose as high as 7.4100 against the US currency in thin trade due to end-of-year holidays. Last Thursday, the central bank raised its one-week repo rate to 17% from 15%.

At 1209 GMT, the lira stood at 7.4425, still 20% weaker than at the end of last year.

"There is no big news flow. But because it is the last day for tax payments we see some lira demand on the institutional side," said one Istanbul-based trader.

Another trader also said there was a move into the lira on the institutional side, with foreigners largely absent from the market due to the holidays.

"The expectation for the first months of next year is inflows becoming clearer due to the impact of the new steps of the Turkish Central Bank and economic leadership," the trader said.

The bank raised its key rate by 200 points last week as it sought to cool double-digit inflation and bolster its policy credibility under new governor Naci Agbal.

The tightening followed a 475-point hike last month, which was Agbal's first move after taking the reins in a surprise leadership overhaul in which Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new market-friendly economic era.

forex Turkish lira

Turkish lira rallies to strongest level since September

K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels

Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters