Taiwan tenders for 82,325 tonnes wheat of US-origin

HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 82,325 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Monday.

The tender deadline is Dec. 30.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in two consignments for shipment in 2021 from the US Pacific Northwest coast.

One consignment of 40,925 tonnes is sought for shipment between Feb. 18 and March 4. A second consignment of 41,400 tonnes is sought for shipment between March 6 and March 20.

In its last reported tender on Nov. 25, the association purchased 82,220 tonnes of milling wheat also to be sourced from the United States.