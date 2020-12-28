Markets
Taiwan tenders for 82,325 tonnes wheat of US-origin
- The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in two consignments for shipment in 2021 from the US Pacific Northwest coast.
28 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 82,325 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Monday.
The tender deadline is Dec. 30.
The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in two consignments for shipment in 2021 from the US Pacific Northwest coast.
One consignment of 40,925 tonnes is sought for shipment between Feb. 18 and March 4. A second consignment of 41,400 tonnes is sought for shipment between March 6 and March 20.
In its last reported tender on Nov. 25, the association purchased 82,220 tonnes of milling wheat also to be sourced from the United States.
Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report
Taiwan tenders for 82,325 tonnes wheat of US-origin
UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai
Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds
Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy
Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny
Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession
Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden
Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week
FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915
Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say
Read more stories
Comments