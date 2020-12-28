AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By ▲ 34.41 (0.75%)
BR30 23,174 Increased By ▲ 282.13 (1.23%)
KSE100 43,590 Increased By ▲ 173.09 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 82.24 (0.45%)
Japan shares end near three-decade high after Trump signs stimulus bill

Reuters 28 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose in holiday-thinned trade on Monday towards the highest in nearly three decades as investors continued to bet that US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccinations will quicken the global economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 0.74% at 26,854.03, just shy of a 30-year high hit last week. The broader Topix rose 0.54% to 1,788.04.

Healthcare, utilities, industrial machinery makers and technology stocks rose on expectations that the earnings outlook will improve after a tumultuous year marred by the coronavirus outbreak.

Bucking the positive mood, Sharp Corp fell 3.03% after saying it suspects one of its subsidiaries used improper accounting techniques.

US President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion financial aid and spending bill after initially refusing to approve the legislation, which restores unemployment benefits to millions and averts a partial federal government shutdown.

Europe launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday. Vaccinations have also begun in Britain and the United States, raising hope that major economies can shake off the drag caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

"Given the economic stimulus that has come from Japan, Europe, and the United States, it is possible that the global economy will recover faster than expected next year, but this is based on the assumption that vaccinations proceed smoothly," analysts at Daiwa Securities wrote in a research memo.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd up 4.67%, followed by Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd gaining 2.64%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd down 1.31%, followed by Mitsui & Co Ltd losing 0.55%. There were 115 advancers on the Nikkei index against 102 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.88 billion, compared to the average of 1.24 billion in the past 30 days.

