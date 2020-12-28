AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Covid positivity ratio surges to 5.57pc; 2,282 patients critical

APP 28 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Covid positivity ratio on Sunday was recorded 5.57 percent where 2,282 coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Abbottabad which was 25.53 percent followed by Karachi 13.56 percent and Faisalabad 10.14 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.54 percent, Balochistan 7.69 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 0.89 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.81 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 7.15 percent, Punjab 3.98 percent and Sindh had 7.36 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise Covid positivity ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 6.06 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 4.21 percent, Faisalabad had maximum 10.14 percent and Multan 4.08 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 13.56 percent, Hyderabad 6.83 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 6.98 percent, Abbotabad 25.53 percent, in Balochistan, Quetta had 8.33 percent, in ICT 3.81 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 9.68 percent positivity ratio.

The update also showed mortality analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 9,874 deaths were recorded with prevailing Fatality Rate of 2.09 percent against the global death rate of 2.19 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 70 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year.

As many as 73 percent of the perished Covid-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died Covid patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised, it added.

