AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections for MCI mayor today

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The elections for the mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are going to be held today (Monday) against the seat which fell vacant after Sheikh Anser Aziz’s resignation as mayor Islamabad.

A polling station has been set up at MCI office whereas voting will begin at 9am in the morning and will continue until 5pm without any break.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Pir Adil Shah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Malik Sajid Mahmood and an independent candidate, Azhar Mahmood will contest the election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a list of 73 voters who will elect the new mayor. The returning officer has said that all necessary arrangements for the polling have been completed.

Aziz, the first elected mayor of Islamabad resigned in October this year after the federal government embarked on an effort to strip the local government of various key directorates.

He quit five months before his five-year tenure in office would be complete.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Elections for MCI mayor today

Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area

PM is answerable to people, says Faraz

Bilawal demands PM’s resignation, sets ‘Jan 31 deadline’

Half of revenue collection being used for debt repayment: PM

AJ&K, USC: MoC blocks wheat import move

Agreed assessment: Taxpayers start filing applications

Draft Preferential Trade Agreement: Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to hold talks today

Swiss call post-Brexit deal ‘good news’ for whole world

China sends top official to Nepal amid political crisis

Covid positivity ratio surges to 5.57pc; 2,282 patients critical

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.