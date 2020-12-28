Elections for MCI mayor today

ISLAMABAD: The elections for the mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are going to be held today (Monday) against the seat which fell vacant after Sheikh Anser Aziz’s resignation as mayor Islamabad.

A polling station has been set up at MCI office whereas voting will begin at 9am in the morning and will continue until 5pm without any break.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Pir Adil Shah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Malik Sajid Mahmood and an independent candidate, Azhar Mahmood will contest the election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a list of 73 voters who will elect the new mayor. The returning officer has said that all necessary arrangements for the polling have been completed.

Aziz, the first elected mayor of Islamabad resigned in October this year after the federal government embarked on an effort to strip the local government of various key directorates.

He quit five months before his five-year tenure in office would be complete.

