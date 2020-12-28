AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Majority visited Garhi Khuda Bux for ‘biryani’: Haleem

APP 28 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh on Sunday said that the majority of people had visited Garhi Khuda Bux for having ‘Biryani’.

He said that unfortunately there was no any Bhutto on stage on the occasion of death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto.

He stated this while addressing to a press conference at Insaf House here. Haleem Adil Shaikh asked Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari about the arrest of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s killers. He alleged that the PPP was responsible for the deaths of children in Thar, lack of medicines and injections of dog-bite, Aids victims, and dilapidated roads, damaged sewerage system etc in the province.

He said, ‘People should understand that they have gathered on stage to protect themselves from punishment for corruption,’ adding that it would be a flop-show.

Haleem said that they would be made accountable for corruption and would not be spared.

He said that the PPP-led government should tell who had been issued the arm licenses. Taking Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to task, he asked the Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulma e Islam Maulana Fazalur Rehman to explain his position on property, which he had gained.

He alleged that the Maulana collected funds in the name of Madrassa. Haleem said that Sindh government’s spokesman fews days ago in his press conference had finally accepted that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh was not kidnapped.

