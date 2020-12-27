AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition is not serious to tender their resignations: Dar

  • He said PDM leaderships were using different jugglery tactics to get NRO National Reconciliation Ordinance from the government but they would never succeed in their objectives.
APP 27 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the opposition parties were not serious to tender their resignations but they were using it just for a political stunt.

Talking to a private news channel, he said if Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was serious to present their resignations then they should do it without any delaying and the government could hold bye elections on the vacant seats.

He said PDM leaderships were using different jugglery tactics to get NRO National Reconciliation Ordinance from the government but they would never succeed in their objectives.

The SAPM said everyone was seeing visible rift among the opposition parties but they were pretending as united, adding PDM was trying to put pressure on the government but they would be failed in that regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would not allow to any type of NRO to anybody, the opposition parties wanted to get relief in their corruption cases which were registered against their leaderships during their governments tenures.

He urged that opposition should come in the parliament as it was the best forum to resolve every important issue. Replying to a question, he said it was quiet lie that the government representatives had contacted with the opposition to hold dialogue, adding PDM's long march would be also failed just like their political gatherings.

Usman Dar said senior leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F were criticising on Maulana Fazlur Rehman but he was not ready to face them and Maulana claiming that he was a democratic person and believed in democracy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was still hope of the people because they were knew that he (PM) was only political leader who had full capabilities to resolve their problems amicably.

To another query, he said co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari had full authority for taking party's decisions rather than chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said PPP and PM-N leaderships were enemies of each other but they were united against PM Imran Khan just to protect their corruption which they had made during their governments.

UsmanDar PDM NRO

Opposition is not serious to tender their resignations: Dar

Govt has 'very little' left to spend as half of its revenue collections being used for debt repayment: PM

Expelled JUI-F leaders likely to announce new bloc against Fazl

Public blame game detrimental to Afghan peace process and for enhanced bilateral ties: FO

Pakistan’s trade with Africa reaches US $ 4.18 billion in 2019-20: Razak Dawood

Opposition all set to hold power show at PPP-hosted public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Gold imports fall 44pc in 5 months

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 58 deaths, 1,853 new infections in 24 hours

Covid, pandemic and lockdown: how 2020 changed the world

Europe begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads fears

Four Pak Army officers, soldiers martyred in Gilgit Baltistan helicopter crash

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters