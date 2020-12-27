ANF seizes 6kg of ice from passenger at Islamabad airport

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday claimed to have seized 6kg of ice from a Bahrain-bound passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

According to the sources, the arrested identified as Bilal was travelling to Bahrain from the new Islamabad Airport, where he was caught with the drugs.

The suspect has been taken into custody, the investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier this month, the ANF personnel had arrested two women at Islamabad International Airport for allegedly smuggling drugs to a foreign country.-INP