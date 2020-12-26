COVID-19 vaccine: Chinese company seeks permission for clinical trials in Pakistan

Another Chinese pharma company, Zafai Longcom, has expressed interest in clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan.

According to ARY news, the company has contacted the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) and expressed its desire for clinical trials of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

The Chinese company has requested the DRAP for cooperation in this regard.

The letter, which was sent to DRAP, reads that that Zafai Longcom is a local pharmaceutical company in the Chinese province of Inoue, which has developed the corona vaccine in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and now wants clinical trials of possible vaccines in Pakistan.

The clinical trials of the vaccine would be carried out in collaboration with a local pharma company, stated in the letter. For the trials, the company wanted to transfer vaccines and test kits to Pakistan.

The company is currently testing its vaccine on 29,000 volunteers.

It may be noted that before this company, another Sinopharma of China has also conducted its clinical trials in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar earlier had said that Pakistan is all set to participate in the Phase 3 trials of a Chinese developed coronavirus vaccine.