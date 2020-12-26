AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
CDA to launch grand anti encroachment operations in capital

  • Pre-operation warning to occupiers of government lands in other areas including Jabatili, Bhika Syedan and Syedpur were issued.
APP 26 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has completed preparations for a large scale operation against land mafia, encroachments and illegal constructions across the city.

Pre-operation warning to occupiers of government lands in other areas including Jabatili, Bhika Syedan and Syedpur were issued.

Meanwhile, notices have also been issued to remove generators from outside the houses.

According to details, CDA has geared up its anti-encroachment drive. While conducting operations against encroachments and illegal constructions during last one week, two rooms were demolished from IJP Road, five rooms under construction were demolished from Sector C16, three under construction fences from Syedpur, Bari Imam.

Two DPC, 2 rooms and a grill were demolished, 3 truckloads of goods were confiscated by removing encroachments from the side of roads from Sector G-7 and G8, encroachments were demolished and 5 truckloads of goods were seized during a large scale operation on Khanna Bridge.

