Sindh CM reviews hydrological, hydraulic analysis of storm water drains

  • At this the chief minister said that no drain would be allowed to discharge into the sea without necessary treatment of its waste water.
APP 26 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the NED University team to expedite survey and detailed designs of Gujjar Drain network and Orangi drain network by December 31 and January 15 respectively.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding storm water drains cleanliness here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, VC NED Dr sarosh Lodhi, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Administrator KMC Laiq Ahmed, secretaries, Finance and local Government and other concerned officers.

VC NED Prof. Dr Sarosh Lodhi briefing the chief minister said that there were four major nallas, Orangi Drain, Gujjar Drain, Lyari River and Malir River.

The entire drainage network terminated any of the major drains which ultimately discharged into the sea.

At this the chief minister said that no drain would be allowed to discharge into the sea without necessary treatment of its waste water.

It was suggested that the government has to develop four major drains and then remodel or renovate or construct the smaller drains which from areas of the city discharges in them.

The chief minister said that under the World Bank funded project the drainage system of the city was being developed. “Once the drainage system is completed separately the gutter would not overflow and the roads and streets would remain clean,” he said and added the NED University has conducted hydrologic study of major drains of the city and they would be developed as per their recommendations and design.

Dr Lodhi said that the maximum width of Mahmoodabad Drain would be 20 feet and maximum 80 feet. It would be dredged by three to eight feet.

He added that all the intercepting units of the nalla have been identified and their solutions have also been worked out.

The Mahmoodabad Storm Water Drain has wide drainage network, it includes Fire Station to Korangi Road, Tipu Sultan Road to Zehri House via Shahrah-e-faisal, Noorani Chowrangi Drain via Shahrah-e-Faisal and Mahmoodabad drain from Korangi to Sea.

The chief minister was shown photographs of encroachments along the nullah even though most of the people have covered the drain just to make parking of their vehicles.

The nulla has encroachments at Noorani Chowrangi Drain, encroachments stretch from just after Zehri House onward, Tipu Sultan Road to Manzoor Colony and some other portions.

The chief minister was told that hydrology and hydraulic analysis of Gujjar Nalla and Orangi Nullah was in progress.

The timeline for completion of the survey of the Gujjar Drain and Orangi drain would be completed by December 31, and January 15.

