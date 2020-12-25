Bilateral ties after Brexit: Daudzai discusses different ideas with Pakistan CG in Manchester

ISLAMABAD: Qaisar Khan Daudzai, Vice President FPCCI and Muhammad Tariq Pakistani Counsel General in Manchester (UK) have discussed different avenues to further improve bilateral trade ties between the two countries.

At a meeting, Daudzai shared different ideas to enhance trade and improve bilateral relations after Brexit in January 2021.

He said that UK was Pakistan’s largest trading partner in Europe, in past Pakistan’s trade with UK was found in Pakistan’s favour. However, in post Brexit era from Jan 2021, Pakistan has to negotiate new tariff lines for its export to UK.

On this occasion, the CG said that in post-Brexit UK will expand its trade relations with the non-EU countries. He further said that UK was the major partner country of EU particularly with reference to health, education, research and other social welfare agreements and Pakistan was getting benefits in these sectors.

The vice president FPCCI said Pakistan’s trade potential has been boosted in terms of CPEC. In order to strengthen Pak–UK bilateral trade and economic relations Pakistan can offer unique opportunities to UK for investment in CPEC-related projects, he added.

He further said that FPCCI in coordination and guidance of Pakistani missions in UK will jointly boost the bilateral economic relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020