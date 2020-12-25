AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
MoC, TDAP hold seminar on 2nd phase of China-Pak FTA

25 Dec 2020

GWADAR: Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized an awareness seminar on the 2nd phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement on 24th December, 2020 for the businessmen of Gwadar and adjoining areas. The seminar was one of the series of seminars being organized by the Ministry of Commerce and TDAP across the country to disseminate the trade and export opportunities arising out of CPFTA-II which has become operational from 1st January, 2020.

A large number of businesses affiliated with different trade bodies attended the seminar. This included members of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, Balochistan Dates Growers Association, Fishermen Cooperative Society, and Freight Forwarders from Gwadar and Turbat. Leading government agencies from Balochistan including the Agriculture Extension Department, Livestock Department, Gwadar Port Authority, Gwadar Development Authority, Commerce & Industries Department, Gwadar, etc also attended the seminar.

Fahad Raza, Deputy Secretary (FT-I), Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted the importance of CPFTA Phase-II. Ghulam Muhammad, former President, Gwadar Chamber of Commerce Industry appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Commerce and TDAP and highlighted the export potential of businesses located in and around Gwadar. Riaz Shaikh, Director General-TDAP Karachi gave a detailed presentation on business opportunities under Phase-II of the CPFTA.

He apprised that under the 2nd phase of the CPFTA, China has eliminated the tariff on 313 high priority tariff lines of Pakistan’s export interest. This includes textile, leather, agro food, machinery, auto, and other leading sectors. The exporters need to take full advantage of this opportunity by increasing their exports to China. A briefing on the opportunities emerging from the CPFTA for Pakistan in relation to import of goods from China was provided by Raees Naqvi, Section Officer, Ministry of Commerce.

An extensive Q&A Session was conducted, wherein queries of the participants were responded in detail. The event ended with the vote of thanks by Asif Kakar, Deputy Director, TDAP, Gwadar.—PR

