NA Speaker asks 2 PML-N MNAs to confirm resignations

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has asked two members belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for confirmation of their resignations at his office, a move which the PML-N denied and stated that the party’s lawmakers have not submitted their resignations directly to the speaker’s office.

Amid the ongoing anti-government movement from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in which the opposition alliance has asked the lawmakers of the allied parties to submit their resignations with respective party heads by December 31, 2020 as an option for en masse resignations from the assemblies, a spokesperson of the National Assembly Secretariat through a statement stated that the speaker’s office has received two resignations from PML-N members, Muhammad Sajjad [NA-14] and Murtaza Javed Abassi [NA-15] on the official letter heads.

He said that the PML-N MNAs have been requested to approach the National Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for appearing before the speaker National Assembly for confirmation of their resignations.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat Spokesman, Mehboob Ali Gurmani, two separate letters in this regard had been dispatched to both the members of the National Assembly to contact the Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for such appearance and confirmation of their resignations.

Both the members have been informed that their resignations from the seat of National Assembly on their official letter heads have been received on 14th December, 2020.

They have further been informed that their signatures have been found genuine as per record of the National Assembly Secretariat.

Both the members have been informed to finalise a date to appear before the speaker National Assembly in person within seven days.

They have been further informed that if they fail to respond, it would be construed that they have nothing to say, and their resignations would be accepted as per rules.

The spokesperson said that the proceedings on the resignations would be carried out under the rules and regulations of the National Assembly in 2007.

Copies of the resignations received from the members are attached with the explanation given by the spokesperson.

However, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb denied submitting resignations of the two PML-N members to Speaker National Assembly, adding that the news related to submitting resignations by Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Muhammad Sajjad directly to the speaker was not true.

“Both members have submitted their resignations to the party’s provincial president Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Amir Muqam who has forwarded the resignations to the party’s central secretariat,” she said.

“The reports of both the members directly sending their resignations to speaker National Assembly and calling them for confirmation are contrary to the facts,” the PML-N spokesperson added.

