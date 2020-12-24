AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises on weaker dollar as market eyes Brexit deal

  • Markets shrug-off Trump threat around aid bill.
  • Brexit deal optimism boosts pound, weighs on dollar.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

Gold prices rose on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of a widely expected Brexit trade deal and as uncertainties around a new variant of the coronavirus overshadowed vaccine optimism.

Spot gold was 0.3% higher at $1,877.43 per ounce by 1003 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,882.90.

"A combination of a weaker dollar, negative real rates and low yields along with uncertainties around the new strain of coronavirus is helping gold at the moment," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Concerns about the spread of a more infectious coronavirus variant which has led to a tightening of restrictions in Britain lifted the safe-haven appeal of the metal.

Elsewhere, Britain and the European Union were on the brink of striking a post-Brexit trade agreement, supporting sterling and weighing on the dollar. "However, broadly, the outlook for gold is not bullish... the recent vaccine optimism has smudged gold's appeal," said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, adding that neither did he expect gold to crash.

"Economic uncertainties still exist and the metal will keep drawing support from ultra low interest rates."

Data on Wednesday showed the number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits remained elevated but posted an unexpected fall last week.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a nearly $900 billion stimulus bill was largely brushed off by market participants.

"Investors are pretty optimistic about fiscal and monetary supports from governments around the globe, even though a vaccine reduces the might of the virus. The economy needs it," UBS' Staunovo said.

Bullion, up around 24% this year, is set for its biggest annual gain since 2010, with the unprecedented stimulus pumped in by major governments to offset the economic blow of the coronavirus crisis expected to lift inflation rates.

Silver climbed 1% to $25.79 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.7% to $1,021.30 and palladium rose 0.2% to $2,328.18

Gold Bullion Prices Gold Prices

Gold rises on weaker dollar as market eyes Brexit deal

COAS, DG ISI meet Imran Khan at PM house

Daniel Pearl murder case: SHC orders immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh and other suspects

'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters