Dec 24, 2020
Business & Finance

Turkish locals' forex holdings at new record high as of Dec 18

  • They stood at $231.54 billion the previous week.
  • President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge last month of economic reforms led foreigners to snatch up Turkish assets but locals have remained wary.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

ANKARA: Forex and precious metal holdings of Turkish locals rose to a fresh record high of $234.10 billion as of Dec. 18, according to central bank data published on Thursday.

They stood at $231.54 billion the previous week.

President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge last month of economic reforms led foreigners to snatch up Turkish assets but locals have remained wary, continuing to buy hard currencies as a hedge against high inflation.

Separately, data showed the central bank's gross forex reserves rose to $49.80 billion as of the same date, from $47.41 billion a week earlier.

forex Turkish lira

Turkish locals' forex holdings at new record high as of Dec 18

