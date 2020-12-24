AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Pakistan to issue new e-passport service from next year

  • The Minister said the Pakistanis aspiring to go to the Middle East will be issued passport for ten years.
Ali Ahmed Updated 24 Dec 2020

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the government will issue valid passports for 10 years at a fee of Rs 3,000 for poor people.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, "We have made historic decisions regarding passports. We are going to issue new e-passports from April 28. We have not changed the official and red passports."

The Minister said the Pakistanis aspiring to go to the Middle East will be issued passport for ten years. He said home delivery of passports is being started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He informed that the visa facilitation for Chinese nationals working in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will be further eased down. He said that 64 government officials residing abroad for a longer duration then the prescribed period will be recalled in 120 days.

The Federal Minister said that the Cabinet has appointed him in charge of the Exit Control List (ECL) Committee. He said only those elements involved in criminal and anti-state activities should be kept in the list, other than those will be removed from the blacklist.

There are about 100,000 people on the blacklist, who will be brought up to 25,000, said Rasheed.

