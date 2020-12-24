World
Mexico records 11,653 new coronavirus cases, 816 more deaths
24 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 11,653 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 816 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,350,079 cases and 120,311 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
