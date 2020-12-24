Markets
CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.31-1/2
- Support is at $6.25-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall to $6.22.
24 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a resistance at $6.31-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $6.37-3/4.
The resistance is identified as the 138.2% projection level of a wave c from $5.96-1/2, the presumed third wave of a three-wave cycle from $5.89-3/4. This wave is expected to travel to $6.37-3/4.
Support is at $6.25-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall to $6.22.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Accused in Daniel Pear murder be released immediately, rules SHC
CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.31-1/2
Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers
Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus
PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million
One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter
Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals
Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified
US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054
Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill
PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police
Read more stories
Comments