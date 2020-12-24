Markets
NY coffee may rise towards $1.2665
24 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may break a resistance at $1.2545 per lb and rise towards $1.2665.
The uptrend from $1.2040 looks incomplete. It seems to have adopted an impulsive wave mode. A small triangle is contracting to a point. It is a bullish continuation pattern.
Support is at $1.2450, a break below which could cause a fall to $1.2355.
