NY coffee may rise towards $1.2665

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may break a resistance at $1.2545 per lb and rise towards $1.2665.

The uptrend from $1.2040 looks incomplete. It seems to have adopted an impulsive wave mode. A small triangle is contracting to a point. It is a bullish continuation pattern.

Support is at $1.2450, a break below which could cause a fall to $1.2355.

