Putin expecting no change to US ties under Biden

AFP Updated 24 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: With less than a month before Joe Biden moves into the White House, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was not expecting much change in Moscow’s ties with Washington, while his aides said they were less optimistic.

Biden is expected to take a tougher stance against Russia than Donald Trump, whose ascent to the US presidency in 2016 was plagued by accusations of Russian interference to boost his campaign.

Putin was one of the last leaders to congratulate Biden on his election victory, sending his congratulatory message six weeks after the November 3 vote and saying he was ready for “collaboration.”

On Wednesday, Putin told officials he was not expecting any change in relations with the United States after Biden takes office, speaking after the president-elect promised to punish Russia for a major cyberattack.

“Now about the change of leadership in the United States and that it will be more difficult for us. I don’t think so. It will be business as usual,” Putin said in a meeting with lawmakers and government officials.

He spoke after senior Russian officials said they did not expect anything “good” from the Biden administration.

