KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 183,777 tonnes of cargo comprising 117,094 tonnes of import cargo and 66,683 tonnes of export cargo including 8,332 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 117,094 tonnes comprised of 65,459 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,221 tonnes of bulk cargo; 7,346 tonnes of chemical; 16,972 tonnes of wheat; 3,963 tonnes of soyabean and 20,033 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 66,683 tonnes comprised of 34,178 tonnes of containerised cargo and 32,505 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 8,332 containers comprising of 5,446 containers import and 2,886 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,104 of 20’s and 1,079 of 40’s loaded while 144 of 20’s and 220 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 618 of 20’s and 812 of 40’s loaded containers while 36 of 20’s and 304 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were eight ships namely Xin Shanghai, Hyundai Paramount, Botany Bay, MT Shalamar, Strategic Endeavor, Jin Yun and Glovis Maple carrying containers, oil tanker, DAP and clinkers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were six vessels viz. Bridge, OEL Kedarnath, MSC Pilar, Green Belt, Navig8 Saiph and Grace carrying containers, oil tanker, chemical and clinkers respectively currently at the berths.

There are no ships expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are four vessels viz. Castor-N, Al-Salam-II, Union Explorer and Mahavir carrying containers, gas oil, clinkers and mogas respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while five vessels viz. MOL Globe, Cosco Taicang, MT Lahore, MT Karachi and Chembulk Ulsan carrying containers, oil tankers and chemical are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 298,480 tonnes comprising 239,653 tonnes of import cargo and 58,827 tonnes of export cargo including 5,523 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 129,335 tonnes includes 101,067 tonnes of coal; 51,492 tonnes of LNG; 11,073 tonnes of canola; 25,500 tonnes of palm oil; 988 tonnes of chemical and 49,533 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 58,827 tonnes includes 4,663 tonnes of rice; 660 tonnes of bitumen and 53,504 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,523 containers comprising of 2,707 containers import and 2,816 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were three ships namely Maersk Bentonville, The Black Smith and Bhairvi carrying containers, bitumen and chemical respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while another ship namely Silver Mille carrying palm oil is expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, bitumen, rice, coal, chemical, canola, natural gas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty seven vessels viz. MOL Globe, SN Harmony, Star Aquarius, SBI Gemini, New Spirit, Ageri, GW Elent, Hamburg Eagle, African Term, Best Harmony, Navig8 Saph, Wmmaris-2, Popi-S, Bregaglia, Tomson Gas, Gas Amazon, Epic Bermuda, Gas Athena, Al-Marwab, FPMCP Ideal, Jupiter Ace, CT Frontier, Atlantic Pride, Aristidis, Silver Ebalina, Maritime Suzanne and Horizon carrying containers, coal, wheat, cement, canola, LPG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were eight ships viz. MOL Globe, New Spirit, Al-Marwab, Tomson Gas, FPMCP Ideal, Jupiter Ace and Atlantic Pride carrying containers, coal, chemical, LNG, LPG, gas oil, palm kernel and palm oilrespectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There was one ship namely Gulf Mist carrying chemical due to arrive on Wednesday while three ships namely MSC Pilar, OOCL Asia and Josephine Maersk carrying containers are due to arrive on Thursday.

