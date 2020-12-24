Two border markets at Kurram, Chitral to be opened: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said that Pakistan was opening two border markets at Kurram and Chitral along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, which would boost two-way trade between the two countries.

Dr Yusuf stated this, while chairing a session of Pakistan-Afghanistan Track-II dialogue in which the two sides discussed the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan, besides ways to remove the distrust and enhance bilateral relations as well as economic activities.

While speaking, the Special Assistant on National Security Division said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were neighbouring countries with shared interests.

He said that Pakistan had an unwavering belief that economic prosperity for both nations was interlinked.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for an economically-thriving Afghanistan, and reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s belief that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

He added that Pakistan was working on an economic security agenda, which consisted of three pillars – connectivity, development partnerships, and peace within the region and beyond.

Yusuf said that peace in Afghanistan was vital for connectivity with Central Asia, from which both the countries would prosper.

In the context of Pakistan’s contribution to restoration of peace in Afghanistan, he stated that Pakistan had done whatever it could but the world should not have unrealistic expectations from Pakistan.

He highlighted the steps being taken by Pakistan to strengthen economic relations and people-to-people exchanges comprising visa facilitation, enhancing trade, and assisting transit for the welfare of the Afghan people.

He said that the two border markets were being opened, one in Kurram tribal district and another in Chitral along the Pakistan-Afghan border which would further boost economic activities and bilateral trade.

Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq (retired), Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, explained the multiple confidence-building measures (CBMs) Pakistan had taken in the last few months to help ease pressure on the transit trade traffic, and improve visa facilities at Pakistani missions in Afghanistan.

These include: introduction of liberal and friendly visa regime for Afghanistan, making it easy for Afghans to do business and open bank accounts inside Pakistan, decision to open 12 border markets with Afghanistan, and pipeline projects such as tele-medical centers in Afghanistan and railway link between the countries.

Sadiq assured that the progress on bilateral front would pick up pace in the coming months.

“Complex issues accumulated over years would take some time for resolution with strategic patience,” Sadiq said, adding that trade was and should always be the connecting link between the two nations.

He said that trade promotes people-to-people contacts, along with a lot of economic opportunities for the people, particularly the ones residing in border areas.

“We are also looking into investing into each other countries, which reinforces our push for increased trade, paving way for shared stakes and mutual interests. This in turn would materialise into durable peace and sustainable development in the region,” Sadiq further stated.

He said that Islamabad’s seriousness in mending trust deficit and starting a new chapter in the bilateral relationship with Kabul was reflected in the number of steps the government of Pakistan had initiated within the last six months.

Both Yusuf and Sadiq, nevertheless argued that administrative glitches or mismanagement at certain levels do not justify a whole narrative against Pakistan, as one often comes across in the Afghan media.

Shinkai Karokhel, a member of the Afghan Parliament, said opportunities of cooperation were all around only, if peace could return to her country.

“There are more excuses to work together with Pakistan than confrontation,” Karokhel observed.

“We expect Pakistan to use its leverage with the Taliban so that they don’t fiddle with the liberties and the progress Afghan women at large have achieved in the last two decades or so,” she added. The Afghan delegation appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The meeting conveyed a great deal of hope for further progress in trade relations and people-to-people contact between the two countries.

They noted that the visit of the delegation was a sign of improving relations between the two countries.

The Afghan delegation comprises Afghan parliamentarians, retired military officials, ambassadors, traders, members of civil society, and media persons, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for a four-day Pakistan-Afghanistan track-II dialogue.

The Track-II dialogue titled “Beyond Boundaries” has been organised by the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) and Afghan think tank, Organization for Economic Studies and Peace (OESP).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020