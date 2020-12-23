AVN 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -11.86 (-11.8%)
CBOT soybeans neutral in $12.38-1/4 to $12.51 range

  • The contract is consolidating within a wedge, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern. However, a target of $12.61 will only be established when the contract breaks $12.51.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract looks neutral in a range of $12.38-1/4 to $12.51 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract is consolidating within a wedge, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern. However, a target of $12.61 will only be established when the contract breaks $12.51.

This wedge may turn out to be a top pattern as well, if the support at $12.38-1/4 is broken. A bearish target of $12.25-3/4 will be established accordingly.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Gold Coffee CBOT soybean

