Markets
CBOT soybeans neutral in $12.38-1/4 to $12.51 range
- The contract is consolidating within a wedge, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern. However, a target of $12.61 will only be established when the contract breaks $12.51.
23 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract looks neutral in a range of $12.38-1/4 to $12.51 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.
The contract is consolidating within a wedge, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern. However, a target of $12.61 will only be established when the contract breaks $12.51.
This wedge may turn out to be a top pattern as well, if the support at $12.38-1/4 is broken. A bearish target of $12.25-3/4 will be established accordingly.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000
CBOT soybeans neutral in $12.38-1/4 to $12.51 range
Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla
SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing
Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday
Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours
Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel
WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India
Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk
Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633
Britain and France ease transport ban
Read more stories
Comments