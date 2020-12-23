CBOT soybeans neutral in $12.38-1/4 to $12.51 range

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract looks neutral in a range of $12.38-1/4 to $12.51 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract is consolidating within a wedge, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern. However, a target of $12.61 will only be established when the contract breaks $12.51.

This wedge may turn out to be a top pattern as well, if the support at $12.38-1/4 is broken. A bearish target of $12.25-3/4 will be established accordingly.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.