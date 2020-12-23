CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.18-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a resistance at $6.18-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.22 to $6.25-1/2 range.

The resistance is identified as the 86.4% projection level of a wave c from $5.96-1/2, the presumed third wave of a three-wave cycle from $5.89-3/4. This wave is expected to travel to or beyond $6.22.

Support is at $6.09-1/4, a break below which could cause a fall into $6.02-1/2 to $6.06 range.

