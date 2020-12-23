Markets
CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.18-1/2
- Support is at $6.09-1/4, a break below which could cause a fall into $6.02-1/2 to $6.06 range.
23 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a resistance at $6.18-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.22 to $6.25-1/2 range.
The resistance is identified as the 86.4% projection level of a wave c from $5.96-1/2, the presumed third wave of a three-wave cycle from $5.89-3/4. This wave is expected to travel to or beyond $6.22.
Support is at $6.09-1/4, a break below which could cause a fall into $6.02-1/2 to $6.06 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000
CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.18-1/2
Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla
SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing
Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday
Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours
Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel
WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India
Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk
Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633
Britain and France ease transport ban
Read more stories
Comments