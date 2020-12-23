Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at start of trade
23 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open of business Wednesday, extending losses into a fourth day as Donald Trump hit out at the stimulus package agreed by the US Congress, raising fears it could be held up.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.14 percent, or 36.14 points, to 26,083.11.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.17 percent, or 5.69 points, to 3,362.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 percent, or 2.89 points, to 2,267.38.
