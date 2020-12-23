AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Pakistan

Hoarding, profiteering: Cane commissioner warns Punjab sugar mills

Zahid Baig 23 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Cane Commissioner Punjab has warned the sugar mills in province to refrain practice of maintaining sketchy details of buyers of their produce as it is facilitating hoarding of the commodity and profiteering by some unscrupulous elements.

According to an order issued to the mills on Tuesday, the Cane Commissioner said that it has come to his notice that some occupiers of sugar factories do not maintain and provide proper details of the buyers of sugar and the quantity of sugar soled to them. "In most of the cases, only the first name of the buyer without the name of the father, complete address and other contact details is recorded and provided. With the given details, the buyers cannot be traced. This practice is facilitating hoarding of sugar and resultant profiteering by some unscrupulous elements," the order said.

Cane Commissioner Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo talking to the Business Recorder claimed that the sugar mills are not maintaining correct and complete details of sugar sold. This was facilitating hoarding of sugar. In order to take punitive action against the mills involved in selling sugar without proper record, the order has been issued under Rule 16 (10) of the Punjab Sugar Factories Control Rules 1950.

The Order said that the occupiers of all sugar mills situated in Punjab shall provide complete details of the buyers of sugar and quantity sold to them on the return/form given with this order to the office of the Cane Commissioner as well as the Deputy Commissioner/ Additional Cane Commissioner of concerned district on daily basis. The same order directed the Deputy Commissioners/ Additional Commissioners to initiate legal proceedings in case of violation of this order or provision of incorrect information.

