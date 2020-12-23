AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Support price of wheat at Rs2000/maund: Punjab should take decision in cabinet meeting: Elahi

Hassan Abbas 23 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi directed that Punjab government should take decision regarding the fixing of the support price of wheat at Rs 2000 per maund in the cabinet meeting.

While giving his remarks on the point of order of former speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal in which he said that government has not announced the support price of wheat despite Punjab Assembly's unanimous resolution.

Pervez Elahi said that after 18th amendment provinces have the powers of announcing the support price then why Punjab government is not announcing the support price of wheat. He said that Sindh government had already fixed the wheat support price at Rs 2000 per maund.

Law minister Raja Basharat said that government has not fixed the support price of wheat yet adding that it will be announced after the approval of cabinet.

Earlier, agriculture minister Husssain Jahannian Gardezi said that government of Punjab had written a letter to federal government regarding the provincial assembly unanimous resolution for fixing the rate of wheat at Rs 2000 per maund.

During the debate on the appointment of chairman of the Public Accounts Committee hot words were exchanged between law minister Raja Basharat and PML-N MPA Sami Ullah Khan. Law Minister Raja Basharat said that PTI government will not appoint any corrupt person as chairman PAC-1. He said if opposition leader Shahbaz quit as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly then why not Hamza Shahbaz should give up as chairman PAC-1 of the Punjab Assembly.

