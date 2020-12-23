Khuhro praises engineers working on SPRIP project

KARACHI: The Sindh Government to accelerate and improvise the process of development especially in roads construction and development sector for lying down comprehensive network of roads in Sindh.

This was expressed by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Works and Services, while addressing as a chief guest at certificate distribution ceremony arranged by project management unit Sindh Provincial Roads Improvement Project (SPRIP) Works and Services Department at a local hotel here Tuesday.

On the occasion, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro also praised Engineers who working dedicatedly full time in the completion of the project. He further said that the services of Mushtaq Ahmed Memon are also unforgettable, who worked effortless.

