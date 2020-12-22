AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Technology

Netflix Introduces Audio-only Mode to its Android App

  • Netflix aims for the podcasting industry by adding an audio-only mode to its Android app.
BR Web Desk 22 Dec 2020

Netflix has started rolling out an audio-only mode for its Android app, allowing users to ignore the graphics of Netflix movies and shows and only listen to the audio.

The Verge reported that a new 'video off' button is added to the top of the full-screen video player for those who got the update. Once the video is off, the screen will turn black and only show the playback controls, including the forward and back buttons, speed adjustments and the scrub bar.

A new Audio-only option was also added to the settings. Clicking on it will allow users to use the following modes: Always On, Headphones or External Speakers, and Off.

With recent growth in interest in the podcasting industry, many other companies like Spotify, Twitter and TikTok are bringing in new updates to establish a competitive edge.

This update will allow Netflix to cater to those consumers who want to spend more time on the app but can not give their full attention to the visuals on the screen.

Netflix has not disclosed if or when all users will receive this update and whether it will also be added to Netflix web.

