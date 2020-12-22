AVN 100.95 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.72%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
CHCC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
DGKC 109.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
EFERT 62.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.16%)
EPCL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.37%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
HBL 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.73%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
JSCL 30.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.15%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.09%)
OGDC 106.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.15%)
PAEL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
PIOC 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.37%)
PSO 217.45 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (0.88%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.46%)
STPL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.15%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.2%)
UNITY 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
BR100 4,560 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (0.12%)
BR30 22,792 Increased By ▲ 63.45 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,339 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,045 Increased By ▲ 22.13 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks dip on virus mutation fears, fresh distancing measures

  • Foreigners were net sellers of 38.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK and fresh social distancing restrictions at home hurt sentiment. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

By 0145 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was down 13.54 points, or 0.49%, at 2,765.11.

South Korea moved to shut down all ski resorts and winter tourist spots to curb a third wave of COVID-19 cases in the capital city.

Meanwhile, several countries closed their borders to Britain over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.

South Korean chat app operator Kakao Corp and the country's biggest search engine operator Naver, jumped 2% and 1.6%, respectively, while heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix declined.

South Korean shares are joining a global decline on virus mutation fears, and tech shares such as Naver and Kakao are rising on higher demand for contactless services, Hana Financial Investment's analyst Lee Jae-sun said.

Foreigners were net sellers of 38.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,105.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.23%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.48%.

The KOSPI has risen 25.82% so far this year, and gained 13.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.959%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 1.678%.

south korea Britain's FTSE 100 Samsung Electronics coronavirus cases South Korea stocks coronavirus case benchmark KOSPI SK Hynix Kakao Corp

South Korean stocks dip on virus mutation fears, fresh distancing measures

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters