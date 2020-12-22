CBOT soybeans may rise into $12.56-$12.61 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean January contract may rise into a range of $12.56-$12.61 per bushel, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The contract has cleared a resistance at $12.47-1/2, the 276.4% projection level of a wave 3 from $11.50-1/4. It may rise further, as this wave is capable of travelling to $12.69-1/4.

Support is at $12.47-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall to $12.42-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.