PIA suspends flights to/from KSA for one week

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended its flights to/from Saudi Arabia for a week from December 21, following the circular issued by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to all airlines.

According to the airline spokesman, the GACA has issued a circular to all airlines operating in the airports of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for temporary suspension of International flights for one week.

Following the circular, PIA immediately suspended its flights scheduled to operate on Monday. PIA weekly scheduled flights connecting from different parts of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shall not be operated in lieu of the suspension imposed through their circular, PIA Spokesman said in a statement issued on Monday PIA flights will remain suspended till the time GACA issues circular allowing airlines to operate flights, PIA spokesman said.

As per the GACA circular received, the instructions would be reviewed and updated in the light of developments related to Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

