Pakistan

UAE, Saudi Arabia don't think India as substitute: Qureshi

APP Updated 22 Dec 2020

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that United Arab Emirate visa ban issue was temporary and it would be resolved very soon. Pakistan enjoyed deep rooted friendly ties with UAE, said Foreign Minister and Caretaker of Shrine of Hazrat Shah Rukknuddin Aalam, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi after performing traditional bath "Ghusal" on occasion of 707th Urs ceremony of the great saint.

Qureshi remarked that his recent visit to UAE was aimed to discuss and deepen relationships between both friendly countries. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that he met his Excellency Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed different issues including visa ban. The both sides discussed the ways how to promote ties further, said Qureshi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that he apprised the developments on peace process in Afghanistan, status of Kashmir issue and visit of Taliban delegation to Islamabad.

Responding to a question, Foreign Minister stated that UAE and Saudi Arabia did not think India as substitute of Pakistan.

Responding to a question about any external pressure pertaining to Israel, Qureshi observed that Pakistan did not entertain any external pressure. "Pakistan makes its own policy and takes decisions as per its own interests. There is resemblance in issues of Kashmir and Palestine," he said, adding that Pakistan wanted solution of both issues as per wishes of the local people. To another question about India, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi remarked that India always tried to damage Pakistan. "India is running terror camps, providing material to terrorists and also financing them to create unrest in Pakistan," Qureshi stated.

