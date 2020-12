Condolence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Senator Kulsoom Parveen. Nafisa prayed for the forgiveness of Kulsoom Parveen and elevation of ranks.

She extends condolences to the family of Kulsoom Parveen. She said that Senator Kulsoom Parveen was a fearless and senior Member of the Parliament (MP), and an effective voice of Balochistan in the federation. She said that Kulsoom Parveen always fought for the rights of Balochistan.

