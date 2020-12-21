EU + UK 2020/21 soybean imports 6.94mn tonne by Dec. 20, up 4pc

Markets
21 Dec 2020
PARIS: Soybean imports into the European Union and Britain in the 2020/21 season that started in July totalled 6.94 million tonnes by Dec. 20, up 4% compared with the same last week last year, official EU data showed on Monday.
EU and UK 2020/21 rapeseed imports had reached 3.24 million tonnes, down 11%, while soymeal imports stood at 8.63 million tonnes, down 8%, the data published by the European Commission showed.
Palm oil imports were at 2.88 million tonnes, up 8%.
The data will not be updated next Monday, with the weekly publication resuming on Jan. 4, the Commission said.
