EU + UK 2020/21 soybean imports 6.94mn tonne by Dec. 20, up 4pc

PARIS: Soybean imports into the European Union and Britain in the 2020/21 season that started in July totalled 6.94 million tonnes by Dec. 20, up 4% compared with the same last week last year, official EU data showed on Monday.

EU and UK 2020/21 rapeseed imports had reached 3.24 million tonnes, down 11%, while soymeal imports stood at 8.63 million tonnes, down 8%, the data published by the European Commission showed.

Palm oil imports were at 2.88 million tonnes, up 8%.

The data will not be updated next Monday, with the weekly publication resuming on Jan. 4, the Commission said.