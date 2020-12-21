PSX loses 406 points to close at 43,333 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday lost 406.80 points with negative change of 0.93 percent, closing at 43,333.76 points against 43,740.56 points on the last working day.

A total 516,465,882 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 482,628,831 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 22.467 billion against Rs. 23.725 billion previous day.

As many as 404 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 154 of them recorded gain and 224 sustained losses whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 36,557,500 shares and price per share of Rs. 1.08, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 35,184,000 and price per share of Rs74.86 and Invest Bank with a volume of 31,022,500 and price per share of Rs. 2.11.

Service Ind. Ltd recorded maximum increase of Rs. 64.52 per share, closing at Rs. 924.87 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs. 49 per share, closing at Rs. 1599.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs. 1000 per share, closing at Rs.12600 whereas Nestle Pakistan shares decreased by Rs. 165 per share closing at Rs. 6735.