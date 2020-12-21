No planned gas load shedding in the country: Petroleum Division

The Petroleum Division on Monday updated about the gas supply situation in the country said that there is no planned gas load shedding carried out for any customer.

“There is no planned gas load shedding for domestic, commercial or industrial sector anywhere in the country. However, isolated complaints of pressure drops are being reported especially at tail ends due to severe cold weather are being attended by gas utilities actively,” said the Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy, in a series of tweets.

Referring to media report stating that one LNG cargo that was scheduled to arrive on 18th December has delayed at loading port and is now scheduled to arrive today. The Petroleum Division said that the arrival of cargo will allow both Sui Southern and Sui Northern companies to enhance LNG supplies from tomorrow, which is expected to improve system pressure.

Moreover, the city gate loads in the SNGPL system have increased 9 percent in one week as severe winter sets in; SSGC is facing a similar increase in pressure drops in parts of Karachi and Quetta.

“Both gas utilities are striving to maintain the gas supply to 10 million households across the country. However, illegal use of gas compressors has led to low gas pressure problems in some areas, which is being curbed by the Sui companies,” said the Petroleum Division.