Business & Finance
Shell sells 26.25% stake in Queensland LNG facilities to infrastructure fund for $2.5bn
- Shell, advised by Rothschild & Co, put a minority stake in the asset up for sale earlier this year as part of a wider divestment plan.
21 Dec 2020
MELBOURNE: Shell said on Monday it has agreed to sell a 26.25% stake in its Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for $2.5 billion.
Shell, advised by Rothschild & Co, put a minority stake in the asset up for sale earlier this year as part of a wider divestment plan. The sale price is in line with analysts' expectations.
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant
Shell sells 26.25% stake in Queensland LNG facilities to infrastructure fund for $2.5bn
PM issues stern warning to India
Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown
Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound
What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?
Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt
Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF
Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations
Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack
Visa restrictions temporary due to Covid-19: UAE
Read more stories
Comments