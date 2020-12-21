AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Shell sells 26.25% stake in Queensland LNG facilities to infrastructure fund for $2.5bn

  • Shell, advised by Rothschild & Co, put a minority stake in the asset up for sale earlier this year as part of a wider divestment plan.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

MELBOURNE: Shell said on Monday it has agreed to sell a 26.25% stake in its Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for $2.5 billion.

Shell, advised by Rothschild & Co, put a minority stake in the asset up for sale earlier this year as part of a wider divestment plan. The sale price is in line with analysts' expectations.

